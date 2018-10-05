Christopher Hurt pleads guilty to 2013 murder-for-hire

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Circuit Clerk and Prosecutor confirmed Wednesday Christopher Hurt pled guilty to his involvement in the 2013 murder-for-hire of Brian Daniels.

Hurt pled guilty Monday to hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance. Hurt received a three-year sentence.

Brian Daniels was murdered on April 9, 2013. Hurt lied to authorities during the investigation.

James Thompson was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first degree murder in Daniels' death. Glenn Anderson is also charged with involvement in the murder. Anderson is charged with hindering the prosecution for provided a false alibi for Thompson.

[Editor's note: this story has been edited to correct the name of the Boone County Circuit Clerk.]