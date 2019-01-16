Chronic pain patients worry opioid epidemic will limit prescription medications

3 weeks 4 days 20 hours ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 5:31:00 PM CST December 21, 2018 in News
By: Emma Claybrook, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

ST. LOUIS – Prescription drug monitoring programs sometimes flag chronic pain patients who take prescription opioids.

Opioid deaths in Missouri rose again in 2017 to 951. Former Gov. Eric Greitens gave the green light to Missouri's multi-phase prescription drug monitoring program in July of last year. 

Deb Tauscheck, who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia, takes prescription oxycodone to relieve her pain, but worries the drug monitoring program could limit her access to the medication.

“I’ve been on the same dose for seven years and it works the same as the first day that I took it,” she said. 

The order creating Missouri's program says the state is facing a “public health crisis of epidemic proportions” and cites the “overabundance of prescription opioids” as the cause. 

The monitoring program in Missouri works by flagging patients who may be doctor shopping to get more medication. It targets opioid abusers, but sometimes it can hurt chronic pain patients like Tauscheck, who need the medicine to live a comfortable life.  

State Rep. Mike Moon said, if the government carved out the chronic pain patients, the program would work just fine. 

“Once those orders start branching out and affecting the lives of citizens as the executive order PDMP does, then they are overstepping their authority,” Moon said. 

Tauscheck spends most of her days at home with her dog, Athena, and her network of chronic pain advocacy groups on Twitter. 

“I started my Twitter page up and within three weeks I had more than 900 followers,” she said. “I’d find information and I would retweet it so others could see.” 

Greitens’ executive order hasn’t directly affected Tauscheck, but she advocates for chronic pain patients who have had their medications taken away. 

“It’s not a bad thing, the way it is intended to work, but sometimes it doesn’t work out for good people that haven’t done anything wrong,” she said. 

Missouri is technically the only state without a state-wide program because it doesn’t have a state-wide data base to flag prescription drug abusers. Instead, Missouri monitors works county by county. 

Moon said, even though Missouri is the only state without a state-wide program, it doesn't have the highest rate of abuse.

“Missouri is about 25 or 27 in the rankings of the 50 states,” he said. “So, if we are the only holdout state, you’d think we’d be the most abusive, but we’re not. So we’re doing something right.” 

According to the CDC, more than 9,000 people died from overdosing on prescription opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone in 2016. More than 34,000 people died from overdosing on illegal opioids like heroin and fentanyl. 

The U.S. ranks second in the world for opioid use, behind Canada. The CDC said prescription opioids can be addictive, and once people run out of them, they sometimes turn street drugs like heroin and fentanyl. 

The monitoring programs in the United States target the over-prescription of opioids, but Moon said the focus should be on the illegal drugs.  

“We are just taking a shot gun approach here and we are not looking at the problem. The problem here is illegal drugs,” he said. 

Tauscheck said her pain is "relentless."

“It’s every day, all day long. It never goes away,” she said. 

She said taking medications out of her routine would be devastating. 

“I know how much my pain hurts and I still have my pain medication. I can’t imagine what it would be like without it,” she said. 

Moon said he met with Gov. Mike Parson and thinks Parson is concerned about the opioid epidemic and the prescription drug monitoring program.

Tauscheck’s goal is to get the executive order rescinded so she and other chronic pain patients can fill their prescriptions and manage their pain. 

“There’s so many good people who should not be suffering this way,” she said. “That’s why I do this.” 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri Supreme Court: Health provider must pay woman $29M
Missouri Supreme Court: Health provider must pay woman $29M
SPRINGFIELD — A Missouri health provider will have to pay tens of millions of dollars to a former patient... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 1:13:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Schmitt announces settlements with Fiat Chrysler and Bosch
Schmitt announces settlements with Fiat Chrysler and Bosch
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney general Eric Schmitt announced a settlement with Fiat Chrysler and auto parts supplier Bosch over unlawful... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 11:05:00 AM CST January 16, 2019 in News

MU to open residences halls early amid incoming winter storm
MU to open residences halls early amid incoming winter storm
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will open residence halls a day earlier than planned amid predictions of another winter... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 10:04:00 AM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Governor Parson prepares to give first State of the State address
Governor Parson prepares to give first State of the State address
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will give his first State of the State address in the Missouri House... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 7:25:00 AM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Congress prepares to skip planned recess if shutdown goes on
Congress prepares to skip planned recess if shutdown goes on
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the next deadline to pay federal workers, the White House shifted tactics, trying to bypass... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 4:57:00 AM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Candidates face off at second Columbia mayoral candidate forum
Candidates face off at second Columbia mayoral candidate forum
COLUMBIA - Mayoral incumbent Brian Treece and opponent, Chris Kelly, faced off in the second mayoral candidate forum Tuesday. ... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 9:27:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Weekend winter storm could be a blizzard; arctic air to follow
Weekend winter storm could be a blizzard; arctic air to follow
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Another winter... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 8:30:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in Weather

Teenager fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland
Teenager fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland
OVERLAND (AP) — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 4:37:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Texting and driving bill reaches Missouri Senate
Texting and driving bill reaches Missouri Senate
COLUMBIA - A new bill before the Senate would ban texting and driving for drivers of all ages. It's... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 4:24:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Police: 1 address fired 360 shots at New Year's Eve party
Police: 1 address fired 360 shots at New Year's Eve party
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say people at one address fired 360 shots from at least nine guns... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 3:46:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Police: Sunrise Beach woman admits to stealing diamond bracelet and cash
Police: Sunrise Beach woman admits to stealing diamond bracelet and cash
OSAGE BEACH – A Sunrise Beach woman who worked at a Zales Outlet Store admitted to stealing a diamond bracelet... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 3:43:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Woman charged in Darnell Gray death pleads not guilty
Woman charged in Darnell Gray death pleads not guilty
JEFFERSON CITY- The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray waived the formal reading on her arraignment on Tuesday and... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 3:00:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Candidate for Jefferson City mayor has been homeless, discusses housing needs
Candidate for Jefferson City mayor has been homeless, discusses housing needs
JEFFERSON CITY - When Tiwan Lewis lost her home to a fire in December 2017, she found herself experiencing homelessness.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 2:55:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Prosecutor ordered to pay $36,000 for open records violation
Prosecutor ordered to pay $36,000 for open records violation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A central Missouri prosecutor's office has been ordered to pay $36,000 for failing to provide records... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 2:23:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Missouri House votes for option to close some records
Missouri House votes for option to close some records
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Missouri House lawmakers on Tuesday voted against protections for LGBT staffers and gave themselves the option... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 2:09:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend in Springfield
Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in the killing of his girlfriend in a Springfield home with two... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 1:35:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Feds: 2 homicides linked to large meth ring in Kansas City
Feds: 2 homicides linked to large meth ring in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal authorities say two homicides in northwest Missouri last year were linked to a large methamphetamine... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 12:54:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Kansas City transit free for federal workers during shutdown
Kansas City transit free for federal workers during shutdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City's public transit agency is offering free bus rides to federal workers ensnared... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 11:47:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
3pm 34°
4pm 34°
5pm 34°
6pm 34°