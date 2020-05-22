Chuck Graham, former state senator, dies at 55

1 day 9 hours 15 minutes ago Wednesday, May 20 2020 May 20, 2020 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT May 20, 2020 in News
By: Kaleigh Feldkamp & Galen Bacharier, Columbia Missourian
loading

MISSOURI - Former Missouri state senator Chuck Graham died Tuesday, his former Senate Chief of Staff Ted Farnen said.

Graham, a Democrat, was elected to the state Senate in 2004 after serving in the Missouri House of Representatives. He served Columbia as both an elected official, advocating on behalf of MU and of embryonic stem cell research, and as a citizen, chairing the city's Disabilities Commission.

Graham died of a heart attack at age 55, his wife Kate Graham confirmed in a Facebook post.

Graham was a longtime advocate for people with disabilities. He began using a wheelchair in high school following a car accident, and went on to become a member of the University of Illinois wheelchair basketball team, Farnen said.

As a legislator, he was instrumental in starting the wheelchair basketball team at MU and regularly attended games. 

"He was very proud of that accomplishment," Farnen said. 

Both Gov. Mike Parson and Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, expressed sadness on Twitter regarding Graham's death. 

“I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Chuck Graham,” Rowden tweeted. “Chuck served our community in a number of meaningful ways while always staying focused on protecting our community’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Parson called Graham a "great man," and said he and his wife will be keeping his family in their prayers. 

"Senator Chuck Graham was a tremendous advocate for research, science, and knowledge even at a time when those ideas were under siege. Especially now, as the need for research and science is needed more than ever, Chuck's advocacy will be greatly missed. His legacy will be his work on behalf of those with disabilities and chronic health challenges that are now living better lives," the Missouri Democratic Party stated in a news release.

Former chair of the Missouri Democratic Party Stephen Webber remembers knocking on doors with Graham as a high schooler during his first state house race in the late 1990s. 

"He was always so welcoming, to include that high school kids who's interested in politics," Webber said. 

While Webber and Graham did not work together very much during their times in the legislature, Webber said he was very impressed with Graham's passion and desire to improve life for people with disabilities.

" I remember he used to say he was tired of looking at the dais in front of the Senate gallery and just seeing stairs," Webber said. "To him that represented the physical embodiment of not being able to empower those he cared about. He wanted to have a ramp up to the Senate dais."  

Funeral arrangements are currently pending. 

curbeside

More News

Grid
List

More than $50,000 in property stolen from Mid America Harley-Davidson
More than $50,000 in property stolen from Mid America Harley-Davidson
COLUMBIA - Four motorcycles were stolen from Mid America Harley-Davidson on Tuesday. The Columbia Police Department are asking for... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 8:44:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Columbia School Board ends contract with SESI
Columbia School Board ends contract with SESI
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Columbia School Board voted unanimously Thursday to not renew its contract with Special Education Services... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 7:35:03 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

5 teens shot, 1 fatally, in 24 hours in St. Louis County
5 teens shot, 1 fatally, in 24 hours in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — Five teenagers were shot in a 24-hour period in St. Louis County, one of them... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:12:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Counties have varying contact tracing effectiveness
Counties have varying contact tracing effectiveness
COLE COUNTY - A call from a number that you don't recognize is usually something to be ignored, but it... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 5:26:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Lake expects larger-than-usual crowd for holiday weekend
Lake expects larger-than-usual crowd for holiday weekend
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - With Memorial Day just around the corner, the Lake of the Ozarks is preparing ahead... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 5:09:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

SCHOOL'S OUT: CPS's last day of school is a little different this year
SCHOOL'S OUT: CPS's last day of school is a little different this year
COLUMBIA – The last day of school usually ends with a pep rally and signing of yearbooks for Columbia Public... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

House damaged after shots fired incident in Columbia
House damaged after shots fired incident in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police found damage to a home after responding to a shots fired incident on Thursday morning, according... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson announces goal of 7,500 tests over next two weeks
Gov. Parson announces goal of 7,500 tests over next two weeks
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson announced the goal of 7,500 tests over the next two weeks during his press conference... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

No criminal charges filed against officer involved in shooting death
No criminal charges filed against officer involved in shooting death
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County prosecuting attorney said Wednesday no criminal charges will be filed against an officer involved... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 3:18:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Police vehicle involved in crash in south Columbia
UPDATE: Police vehicle involved in crash in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Police Department patrol vehicle and at least one other vehicle got into a crash Thursday afternoon.... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:58:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Local bed & breakfast staying competitive as Missouri reopens
Local bed & breakfast staying competitive as Missouri reopens
FULTON - As local businesses begin to reopen, the hospitality industry continues to be hit hard by people choosing to... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:25:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Increased virus testing to focus on nursing homes
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Increased virus testing to focus on nursing homes
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:05:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Lawsuit dismisses claims against Browning as county health director
UPDATE: Lawsuit dismisses claims against Browning as county health director
Paul Prevo has voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against Stephanie Browning in her role as Boone County’s health director, but... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:04:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

MU Adult Day Connection shuts down amid COVID risks
MU Adult Day Connection shuts down amid COVID risks
COLUMBIA - The MU adult day care center has shut down “for the safety of its clients,” an MU... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 12:09:15 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Schnucks to open natural food store in former Lucky's location
Schnucks to open natural food store in former Lucky's location
COLUMBIA - Schnucks announced Wednesday it will turn the former Lucky's grocery store location on South Providence into a natural... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:46:00 AM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Survivors of coronavirus might have lingering mental health issues
Survivors of coronavirus might have lingering mental health issues
LONDON – A new study from University College in London suggests survivors of coronavirus might deal with lingering mental health... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:34:14 AM CDT May 21, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UPDATE: Two arrested and charged after Fulton police officer hit by vehicle
UPDATE: Two arrested and charged after Fulton police officer hit by vehicle
FULTON - Callaway County deputies have arrested and charged two people in connection with the Fulton police officer vehicle pursuit... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 7:50:00 AM CDT May 21, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 60°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 59°
2am 59°
3am 60°
4am 60°