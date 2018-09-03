Church Collects School Supplies for Local Organizations

COLUMBIA - It's that time again, the start of school is right around the corner and that means getting supplies together.

On Sunday, August 12 the Columbia Church of Christ hosted a school supply drive. People who attended the event brought backpacks, markers, crayons and notebooks. The school supply donation was an entry fee to a backyard carnival, which includng facepainting and a dunk tank.

This is the second year the church has hosted this event. The donations will go to the Voluntary Action Center and the Coyote Hill Children's Home.

One organizer said the event is a great way to help those in need and have fun.

"We definitely want to help those that are in need in our community," said the church special events organizer, Melissa Silvey. "And especially with school being right around the corner and we know that the economy is tough and it's yet another expense of buying school supplies for their kids. We just want to help in any way that we can and we just thought, 'why don't we have fun while we're doing it?'"

Silvey said this year's event is much bigger than last year's and they have received more donations.