Church Goers Ill from Carbon Monoxide

AP-MO--Church-CarbonMono 12-11 0091 AP-MO--Church-Carbon Monoxide,0070 Eight from church treated for carbon monoxide exposure ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Twenty-five members of a St. Louis church are recovering today after being exposed to carbon monoxide. Emergency crews were called to Saint Michael Saint Raphael Spiritual Church on West Florissant around six o'clock last night. Two people were taken to the hospital. The rest were treated at the scene. The congregation had been in the church for about four-and-a-half hours. (KSDK-TV) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-11-06 0848EST