Church Loses Water After Thieves Steal Copper Pipes

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - There's no water at an Independence, Mo., church after copper thieves stole pipes from the church's basement.

The pastor of the Anchor Point Baptist Church suspects that the thieves struck some time on Wednesday. 50 to 60 feet of copper piping was discovered stolen during a prayer meeting on Wednesday.

It appeared the thieves broke into one of the church's windows to gain access to the basement where they took the copper pipes.

Pastor Sam Anderson said he hoped to have water service in the church restored in time for Sunday services.