Church Members say Leaders Monitored them Closely

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

NEOSHO (AP) - Former residents of a southwest Missouri church compound say leaders kept them closely monitored and sometimes even videotaped them. Last week, the Reverend Raymond Lambert and three elders of the Grand Valley Independent Baptist Church pleaded not guilty to felony charges of sexually abusing young girls from the church over three decades.