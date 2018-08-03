Church rebuilt after being destroyed by tornado has closed

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin church that was rebuilt after being destroyed by the 2011 tornado closed.

The congregation of Joplin's St. James United Methodist Church voted to close the church because of dwindling membership.

Pastor Sharon Freeman said when the church reopened, members believed the area around the church would also be rebuilt. She said that hasn't happened, with neighborhoods around the church still undeveloped and a nearby business corridor largely empty.

The Joplin Globe reported the church currently has about 30 members. The last service was held earlier this month.

The church building, property and remaining assets will be transferred to the United Methodist conference.