Church's Campaign Signs OK with IRS

The IRS said church campaign signs: must not be close to election day; must not refer to voting in a specific, upcoming election; must not identify a candidate for public office; and must not approve or disapprove of a particular candidate.

The IRS said there is no legal problem with Blue Ridge Christian Church's signs because they promote a ballot issue, not a candidate. The church hopes its signs increase awareness about the controversy surrounding embryonic stem cell research.