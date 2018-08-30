Churches prepare for Ferguson unrest

FERGUSON (AP) - With a grand jury announcement in the Ferguson case drawing near, many churches plan to offer prayer, shelter, food and a sanctuary for protesters, residents, students and others affected by potential unrest.

A grand jury is expected to decide this month whether to file charges against Darren Wilson, the Ferguson officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown in August. There's concern the announcement could lead to potentially violent protests, like some demonstrations that followed Brown's death.

Across the region, houses of worship are making plans.

Several churches plan prayer vigils and to offer food, shelter, even medical care. A coalition of 11 churches, mostly in and near Ferguson, announced a partnership Friday with two school districts to provide support for children and their families after the grand jury announcement.