Cierra Porter's career-high 27 points lead Missouri over Auburn

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers Women’s Basketball Team collected a 68-53 victory over the Auburn Tigers on Thursday night, extending their conference-game winning streak to four games.

Cierra Porter led Missouri with a career-high 27 points. She shot 10-14 in field goal range and collected nine rebounds. Porter and Amber Smith compiled 25 of Missouri’s 33 first-half points, in addition to five assists throughout the contest.

Missouri out rebounded Auburn 40-27, including 32 defensive rebounds. Missouri also finished with higher field goal, three-point and free throw percentages than Auburn. Both teams combined for 47 fouls, over half which came in the second half.

Auburn’s leading scorer Katie Frerking was held to less than a dozen points, while Missouri’s leading scorer Sophie Cunningham was outscored by her sister, Lindsey Cunningham, for the first time this season.

The victory improved Missouri to 15-7 overall and 5-3 in Southeastern Conference play. It was Missouri’s fourth consecutive regular season victory against Auburn.

Up next, the Missouri Tigers host the Kentucky Wildcats on Monday at 6 p.m.