Cigarette blamed for fire that killed 2

By: The Associated Press

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A fire that killed two women in a northeast Missouri mobile home has been traced to a lit cigarette.

Kirksville firefighters found 78-year-old Bernice Johnson and her 54-year-old daughter, Lynice Newton, dead in the home at Shockey's Trailer Court on the morning of June 24.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports an autopsy and toxicology report is now complete, and Kirksville Fire Chief Tom Collins says the fire's probable cause is listed as mishandling cigarettes. The blaze was ruled accidental.

Functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors were sounding inside the trailer when firefighters arrived.