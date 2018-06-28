Cigarette Causes Deck Fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department attributed the cause of a fire Sunday evening to an extinguished cigarette.

Around 7 p.m. officials responded to the scene, a second-story deck at an apartment complex at 902 Rogers St. Officials said a man had tried to combat the fire with cups of water and firefighters finished extinguishing it.

Assistant Fire Marshall Tim Bach investigated the fire and found it originated in a flower pot full of dry peat moss where the cigaretted had been disposed.

Officials said the preliminary damage estimate for the fire is $3,000 and no injuries have been reported.