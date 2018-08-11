Circuit Court Judge Dies

Judge Theodore McMillian died today at age 86 after complications from a kidney dialysis treatment. He received treatments at his office so he could work every day. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the judge was the great-grandson of a slave, working his way through law school and college as a train porter and janitor. He graduated first in his class at Saint Louis University Law School in 1949, but no firm would hire him. He opened his own practice and worked as a janitor at night to pay the bills. He later became Missouri's first black state prosecutor and the first black on the state bench, the Missouri Court of Appeals and the US Court of Appeals. He once allowed himself to be put in jail so he could know the experience of incarceration.