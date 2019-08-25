Circuit court reports more jury duty scam calls

COLUMBIA- People in Boone and Callaway Counties have been receiving calls from people saying they need to pay money for missing jury duty, according to the 13th Judicial Circuit.

In a press release, the circuit said the scam isn't new, but the scammers are using different "tactics" to get residents to pay them money.

The people doing the scam try to impersonate employers working in the courthouse, telling residents some judges are mad because people keep missing their court day, according to Court Administrator Mary Epping.

Scammers ask people to go to a store and purchase gift cards, like Google Play, and tell them the numbers on the back of the card.

"Some people have given the scammers thousands of dollars in gift cards," said Epping in the press release.

People are asked to hang up immediately if they receive a phone call like this one. If still concerned, the public could contact the courthouse at (573) 886-4099 or call the Boone County Sheriff's Department at (573) 875-1111.