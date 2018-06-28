Circus Performer Dies in St. Louis Traffic Wreck

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A popular circus performer from St. Louis has been identified as the victim of a fiery accident.

Police on Tuesday said 21-year-old Reginald Moore died in the wreck. Moore lost control of his 2003 Toyota Corolla on Friday afternoon and crashed into a concrete support for a railroad trestle.

A passing motorist stopped and pulled Moore from the car before it completely caught fire, but he had severe head and face injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injuries were so severe that it took days for positive identification.

An investigation into the cause of the wreck continues.

Moore was a juggler and acrobat for Circus Harmony.