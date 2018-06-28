Cirque Du CJ Kicks Off the Citizen Jane Film Festival

COLUMBIA - The Citizen Jane Film Festival kicked off Friday night with Cirque Du CJ, the opening reception for the 4th annual Citizen Jane Film Festival. The event ran from 5:30 to 7 P.M. in the Lela Raney Wood Ballroom at Stephens College.

Cirque Du CJ was free and open to the public and featured arielists, fire spinners, hay rides, and all things circus. Volunteer Sara Neitzert spoke highly of the event saying it was a great family friendly way for the community to get involved with the Citizen Jane Film Festival.

The Citizen Jane Film Festival will run from September 30th to October 2nd on the Stephens College campus and within the local Columbia area.

File Photo courtesy of Citizen Jane Film Festival