Citizen Commision Releases Report on Transportation Funding Crisis

JEFFERSON CITY - According to a citizen's committee released Tuesday, Missouri will need to invest an additional $600 million to $1 billion annually to meet Missouri's "critical transportation needs." In March 2012, then-House Speaker Steve Tilley commissioned the 22-member Blue Ribbon Citizens Committee on Missouri's Transportation Needs to find solutions facing the current funding crisis facing the transportation department.

The committee did not give one specific recommendation, but did outline a number of possible solutions including raising the state sales tax or fuel tax, toll roads, bonding and dedicating more funds from general revenue to transportation. House Speaker Tim Jones, R-Eureka, told reporters Tuesday he would not support raising taxes, but lawmakers will explore other options to increase the funding to transportation.