Citizen Jane Film Festival announces closure

COLUMBIA- Organizers of the Citizen Jane Film Festival announced Friday the festival would not continue.

Sponsored by Stephens College, the festival exhibited productions by female filmmakers around the world in addition to hosting a filmmaking summer camp for young women for the last 12 years.

According to a letter posted to the festival's website, the college remains committed to providing women filmmakers "a venue, a community and a celebration of the value and impact of stories presented through the female lens."

The organization also said Stephens College faculty, students and administrators are discussing new ways to showcase women filmmakers.