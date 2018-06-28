Citizen Proposes New Spot

The Columbia City Council will hear a new plan Monday night that turns city park land to school campus.

Many people go to Columbia's Cosmopolitan Park for a nice relaxing day. Those relaxing days may start looking more like a classroom.

A Columbia man is proposing twenty acres of Cosmo Park to become the site for the city's next high school.

"The Cosmo site obviously is one thats close in, so its walkable. It would provide a nice setting for students after school, or teachers even after school to get into the park," described the man behind the idea, Sid Sullivan.

There are also some other advantages to building in Cosmo. A big part of Sullivan's idea is that the new high school could go ahead and use some of the park's current facilities, such as these soccer goals and the football field instead of having to build and maintain new ones.

Park and recreation officials are waiting until after the council meeting to make any decisions.

"We're just beginning to learn about Mr. Sullivan's idea and it was a new idea that surfaced late last week.

"Sullivan hopes his proposal will open the school location debate up to more public input," said parks and recreation representative Mike Hood.

A 21-person school district committee will review the six other potential sites at 6:30 Tuesday night. Public comment is not scheduled, but some opposed to the selection methods and options hope a large public turnout would convince the board to take comments.