City Accepting Applications for Neighborhood Leadership Program

COLUMBIA - The city announced Monday it will now accept applications for the 2011 Neighborhood Leadership Program, developed to teach neighborhood leaders how to interact with city officials.



The city will only take 25 participants, who will meet seven times in February and March to discuss topics like local government, safety and planning and zoning.



The program is targeted to current neighborhood leaders as well as those interested in becoming involved in local organizations.



Officials say they want participants in the program to learn how to strengthen their neighborhoods by reaching out to municipal government.



Applications are due Jan. 10. They can be submitted online at Columbia's website for $25, but the city says scholarships are available.

