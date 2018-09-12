City and County Drill for Disasters

"In this environment, we have to think on our feet, make decisions on our feet and document accordingly," added the agency's Susan Green.

Friday's exercise at the Emergency Operations Center simulated possible disasters.

"What we want them to do, really most importantly, is to start talking to one another and start cooperating with one another," said Davis.

"We have to learn to lean on each other without pushing the other one over," added Green. "So it's very important for them to understand where they can turn for support and who has what capabilities."

The agency said it has already pinpointed material shortages and other concerns.

"We don't want to wait until we have a problem," Green explained. "We want to pre-identify, address the issue and work toward resolution."

The disaster drill, which ends Saturday, involves 31 agencies including police, fire and sheriff's departments, hospitals, the Red Cross and news media.