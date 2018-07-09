City Announces Resignation of IT Director

COLUMBIA — Deputy City Manager Tony St. Romaine announced Thursday the resignation of Information Technology Director Bob Simms, effective immediately.



Simms joined the city staff July 13, 2000, and he supervised a staff of 27 employees.

Simms' most recent projects included installing technology into the new City Hall addition, coordinating all telephone and computer moves and coordinating upgrades to new software systems for several offices.



Over the next few days, St. Romaine will come up with a plan for short-term leadership and begin to seek a new director.

St. Romaine predicts that it will take three to five months to finish the process.