City Asks Residents About Recycling, Hazardous Waste

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The city of St. Louis wants to know what its residents think about waste, including recycling and household hazardous waste. The city says it's seen an increased demand for recycling services over the last five years, spurred in part by the national discussion on climate change. Now, it is soliciting opinions on needed services via a random-dialed phone survey, as well as a Web-based version that all citizens may use. The Web survey is at www.stlrecyclingsurvey.com. The city's refuse division Web site already offers recycling and waste-reduction tips at www.stlouis.missouri.org/citygov/recycle.