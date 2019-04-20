City Bus Service Ends at 6pm, Regular Service Tomorrow

6 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Friday, February 22 2013 Feb 22, 2013 Friday, February 22, 2013 1:11:00 PM CST February 22, 2013 in News
By: Michelle Schuelke

COLUMBIA, MO - Columbia Transit routes will have a final departure from Wabash Station at 6:00pm Friday, Feb. 22. The roads downtown will be shut down block by block beginning at 6:00pm Friday for snow removal. All fixed routes come into the Wabash Station in downtown. In order to keep all passengers and roadways safe, service will end prior to those road closures.

The fixed routes 101, 102, 103, and 104 have run on an off-peak schedule of 80 minute headways since start of service at 6:20am this morning. FastCAT has run with one bus at a 30 minute headway. The routes will remain on this schedule until the end of service at 6:00pm.

Due to campus closures, the Tiger Line, Black and Gold routes are canceled for the day.

Regular Saturday service will resume Saturday, Feb. 23. However, riders are urged to follow updates as there are some roads still impassable by bus. Some routes may see detours due to these blocked roads.The primary concern being on the north end of the 102 East route.

Updates on service and route changes can be found by calling Columbia Transit customer service at 563-874-7282.

 

