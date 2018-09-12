City Calls for Art on Traffic Boxes

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia Office of Culture Affairs (OCA) said Friday it is accepting proposals from artists for its annual "Traffic Box Art" program. The winning artist will be selected to display art on the traffic signal box at Broadway and Seventh street. The honorarium is $1,500. The OCA has stated that the goal of the Traffic Box Art program is to make the boxes more resistant to graffiti while contributing to the downtown streetscape.

All applicants must submit a preliminary design to www.gocolumbiamo.com/arts by Feb. 18, 2011.