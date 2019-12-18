City council approves amendment to divide lot for hotel at the mall

COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council approved an amendment to divide a lot on the Columbia Mall property to make way for a new hotel.

The hotel will be four stories, with 110 rooms. It will be a Tru by Hilton, and is a "millennial inspired hotel," according to the Columbia Missourian.

The Hilton website describes the hotel as "vibrant, affordable, and young at heart."

Megan McConachie, the communications manager for the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said this gives visitors more options.

"When people are selecting their hotels, we have a good variety of different price points, different amenities," she said. "Having a new hotel come in like this, it's just another great option for people to have when they're making that selection."

This is just a small part of a plan to revitalize the Columbia Mall. Other changes being made include moving the Dillard's men's department into the former Sears space, and a recently opened entertainment center.

The hotel plan is still in it's early stages. The approved lot for the hotel will be along Bernadette Drive, and will eliminate about 105 parking spaces from the mall parking lot.