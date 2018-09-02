City Council Approves Road Improvements

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved multiple road improvement projects Tuesday.

New sidewalks and a crosswalk will be built on Garth Avenue, between Leslie Lane and Parkdale Boulevard.

The project which was considered a top priority by City Council members.

Council members Michael Trapp and Ian Thomas both said the project will make the road much safer for pedestrians.

The City Council also approved plans for the widening of Clark Lane between Woodland Springs and McKee Street.

Councilman Trapp says widening the road is the best use of the city's funds. The project is expected to cost $600,000.

However some residents near Clark Lane said the widening of the road doesn't go far enough.

A wide buffer and sidewalks, thats what they could do on both sides, they need them on both sides because there is no safe way to cross that road, and you know, they say you can walk facing traffic and you can't do that" Mary Hussmmann said.

According to the City Council the cost of including sidewalks would be $6.2 million.