City council discusses rise of student COVID-19 cases, extends health order
COLUMBIA - City Council urged for further and more aggressive enforcement on Columbia's virus prevention efforts Tuesday as it unanimously voted to extend the city's COVID-19 ordinance for three weeks.
Parts of MU's Show Me Renewal Plan were also discussed at length. Mayor Brian Treece suggested the university be required to implement mass testing: a measure MU's task force has said could lead to "risky behavior among those who abandon precautions" when students test negative once.
The board unanimously voted to authorize Columbia/Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning to extend the most recent COVID-19 directive beyond its expiration date of Sept. 17 if she finds it necessary.
Treece wants Columbia to have "no-barrier testing," which would allow people to get tested without needing insurance or a doctor's order.
"If we're not going to do surveillance testing, I think we do need to increase the opportunities for no questions asked, no physician referral, no-barrier testing," Treece said.
First Ward Councilwoman Pat Fowler said she was "stunned" to hear isolation housing is only offered to on-campus students with a Residential Life contract.
Browning suggested MU ideally provide housing for any on or off-campus student testing positive, but acknowledged the difficulties with securing enough rooms.
"We run the risk of sending students home throughout the state or other states and then increasing the caseload in those communities," she said.
Browning said the county's cases increased by 206 percent after the first two weeks of classes at MU. She said generally students use face coverings as a substitute to social distancing.
Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas urged the city to follow suggestions from the White House, including the closure of bars and gyms and instituting weekly testing in assisted living and long-term care facilities.
"I love going to bars ... and I've missed it tremendously over the last many months, but I think that following these recommendations is the best way to get back to the kind of life we had," Thomas said.
Browning agreed that regular testing at nursing homes could be beneficial, but has not seen data reflecting transmission of the virus through gyms. However, she said any action that would shut down businesses would need broad support.
"I'd say that's a larger community conversation," Browning said. "For the public health director to get up there and close things down again, it needs to have a lot more conversation than just me."
The city's COVID-19 ordinance, unanimously approved for a 21-day extension by the council, includes mandated face coverings in public environments and early closures for bars and restaurants.
She also noted that data regarding the effect of Labor Day will not be complete until up to two weeks after, making it too early to implement a stricter order.
Correction: This story has been corrected to say the resolution passed by the Columbia City Council authorizes Health Department Director Stephanie Browning to extend the COVID-19 directive that is set to expire Sept. 17.