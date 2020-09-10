City council discusses rise of student COVID-19 cases, extends health order

COLUMBIA - City Council urged for further and more aggressive enforcement on Columbia's virus prevention efforts Tuesday as it unanimously voted to extend the city's COVID-19 ordinance for three weeks.

Parts of MU's Show Me Renewal Plan were also discussed at length. Mayor Brian Treece suggested the university be required to implement mass testing: a measure MU's task force has said could lead to "risky behavior among those who abandon precautions" when students test negative once.

The board unanimously voted to authorize Columbia/Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning to extend the most recent COVID-19 directive beyond its expiration date of Sept. 17 if she finds it necessary.

Treece wants Columbia to have "no-barrier testing," which would allow people to get tested without needing insurance or a doctor's order.

"If we're not going to do surveillance testing, I think we do need to increase the opportunities for no questions asked, no physician referral, no-barrier testing," Treece said. First Ward Councilwoman Pat Fowler said she was "stunned" to hear isolation housing is only offered to on-campus students with a Residential Life contract. Browning suggested MU ideally provide housing for any on or off-campus student testing positive, but acknowledged the difficulties with securing enough rooms. "We run the risk of sending students home throughout the state or other states and then increasing the caseload in those communities," she said. Browning said the county's cases increased by 206 percent after the first two weeks of classes at MU. She said generally students use face coverings as a substitute to social distancing.