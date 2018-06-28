City Council Extends the Term of Interim City Administrator

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council voted in a closed session Monday to extend the length of term for Interim City Administrator Nathan Nickolaus until November 2012.

Mayor Eric Struemph said the council expressed support for Nickolaus' ability to lead the city.

"As Jefferson City gets ready to complete a number of large projects including Transformation projects with the Chamber in the next few years, it's important that we have someone who is familiar with the issues and the people involved," Struemph said. "In just a few months Nathan's leadership skills have proven to be invaluable as interim city administrator and extending his term also provides a substantial savings to the citizens."

Nickolaus has served as city attorney since 2003. "A lot of exciting things are going on in Jefferson City and I'm looking forward to being part of the process," he said.