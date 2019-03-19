City Council finalizes approval to relocate Route H

COLUMBIA - The City Council authorized construction to relocate a portion of Route H to allow for the extension of a Columbia Regional Airport runway.

Route H will be relocated to the northeast side and would allow the runway to extend 900 feet to the north.

Airport manager Mike Parks said, "There will be very little disruption to the airport traffic during the construction".

The extension of the runway was approved by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the Capitol Improvement Plan.

The runway extension will allow for larger aircraft and would increase traffic at the airport.

"I think any new roads and new improvements to the airport are always good additions that the community will benefit from," Parks said.

The estimated total cost for the project is around $3.2 million and will be funded by the FAA, MoDot and from the city's transportation sales tax.

Construction is anticipated to start this summer and Route H will remain open until the new route is completed.

The city has approved the project to go out to bid.