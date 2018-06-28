City Council Might Increase Matthes' Severance Pay

COLUMBIA - A bill that would double City Manager Mike Matthes' severance package is being read at Monday night's city council meeting.

Matthes' current employment agreement, which was put in place in May 2011 when Matthes was hired, offers a minimum severance package of $75,260 according to Margrace Buckler, director of human resources. This number equals six months full pay of Matthes' current salary of $150,519.

The updated agreement would increase Matthes' severance package to a full year's pay. It also includes accrued vacation and holiday leave.