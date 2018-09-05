City council public hearing could result in increase in para-transit fare

10 hours 7 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News
By: Elise Brisco, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - An increase in para-transit fare could be possible after Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Sandra Spencer says that if she has a doctor appointment or needs to do shopping that is not nearby, she uses Columbia's para-transit services. 

Para-transit is a minibus that provides door-to-door service for Columbia citizens who are ADA-eligible.

Currently the fare to ride the para-transit system is $2 per ride. According to a city council memo there will be a hearing Tuesday evening to consider increasing the price to $3 per ride. 

Spencer says she has used para-transit off and on for three years. 

"It's pretty expensive because most of us are on disability--it's not very much per month...to come up with an extra $4 to go to the doctor is a lot," Spencer said. 

According to the city memo, the Federal Transit Administration has regulations in place that state that ADA-compliant transportation may not exceed double the price of regular public transportation fare. 

Columbia's ADA coordinator Adam Kruse says that the proposal to raise the para-transit fare is consistent with those regulations. 

What was once a $4 ride for people like Spencer could become a $6 ride to go to and from the doctor. 

The city is proposing this change because of the $57,000 in revenue it could bring to Columbia.

Chair of Columbia Commission on Human Rights Andrea Waner says that there should be other ways to balance the city's budget than to increase the cost of those who are in need of the service. 

"Mobility is something that a lot of people take for granted, being able to utilize the services that the city has is really important--we shouldn't be putting an additional burden on people who just want to get around in their city," Waner said. 

The ordinance for the fare change would be in effect June 1, 2019 if it is passed by city council. 

Spencer says if it is passed those struggling to pay for it now might not be able to go to the doctor or get the therapy they need as often as they need it. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia struggles to retain some city employees, considers pay increase
Columbia struggles to retain some city employees, considers pay increase
COLUMBIA - Customers of the city of Columbia's solid waste and recycling services might see their trash bags on their... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 7:57:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Man testified he chopped up wife's body to keep his children
Man testified he chopped up wife's body to keep his children
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man testified Tuesday that he spent about eight hours cutting up his wife's body after... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 7:30:57 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Local moms' interactive accessible restroom map goes nationwide
Local moms' interactive accessible restroom map goes nationwide
COLUMBIA - The non-profit and grassroots advocacy organization Missouri Disability Empowerment, or MoDE, expanded its interactive accessible bathroom map to... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 6:59:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

BJC's management of Boone Hospital Center to end by 2021
BJC's management of Boone Hospital Center to end by 2021
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 6:14:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Two men plead guilty in Columbia prostitution operation
Two men plead guilty in Columbia prostitution operation
COLUMBIA - Two Columbia men pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking part in a prostitution ring. Barry Paul Manthe, 65,... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 5:44:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Scammers target Moberly residents
Scammers target Moberly residents
MOBERLY – Scammers targeted Moberly residents over the weekend claiming to be with Ameren utilities. Saturday, the Moberly Police... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 4:07:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in Continuous News

Lawsuit: Urgent care doctor responsible for leg amputation
Lawsuit: Urgent care doctor responsible for leg amputation
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has filed a lawsuit alleging that a trip to an urgent... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:42:43 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: St. Louis County woman starved infant son
Prosecutors: St. Louis County woman starved infant son
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is accused of starving her 2-month-old son. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

City council public hearing could result in increase in para-transit fare
City council public hearing could result in increase in para-transit fare
COLUMBIA - An increase in para-transit fare could be possible after Tuesday night's city council meeting. Sandra Spencer says... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Appeals court sides with state in fuel tax lawsuit
Appeals court sides with state in fuel tax lawsuit
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District sided with the state Tuesday in its ruling on a... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 1:48:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Indiana woman who lost family on duck boat files lawsuit
Indiana woman who lost family on duck boat files lawsuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Indiana woman whose husband and three children drowned when a duck boat sank in... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 1:26:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

MSHP finds marijuana, cocaine in crashed pickup truck
MSHP finds marijuana, cocaine in crashed pickup truck
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol found 12 pounds of marijuana, a pound of mushrooms and cocaine Monday. ... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Moniteau County prosecutor pleads guilty in 2014 Addison's crash
Moniteau County prosecutor pleads guilty in 2014 Addison's crash
SHELBYVILLE - The prosecuting attorney for Moniteau County pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to a 2014 crash at Addison's... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

2018 Labor Day Missouri traffic fatalities down from 2017
2018 Labor Day Missouri traffic fatalities down from 2017
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Highway State Patrol's traffic statistics reported five deaths during the holiday weekend. This number is... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 11:32:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands are dropping rain on the Florida Panhandle as the storm aims to smack... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 11:05:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Amazon is now worth $1 trillion
Amazon is now worth $1 trillion
(CNN Money) -- Amazon has become America's second $1 trillion company. Amazon's total market value passed $1 trillion on... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 10:37:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick protest has some destroying their shoes
Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick protest has some destroying their shoes
(CNN) -- Nike's decision to use Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest advertising campaign has some sports fans... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 10:14:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Report: Economic conditions in Midwest take leap forward
Report: Economic conditions in Midwest take leap forward
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Economic conditions in nine Midwest and Plains states took a leap forward last month, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 9:55:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
2am 77°
3am 76°
4am 75°
5am 74°