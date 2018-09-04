City council set to vote on controversial sewage extension

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Tuesday night to decide whether or not it should begin accepting construction bids for the Henderson Branch sewer extension.

The extension would connect the Midway exit along interstate 70 to Columbia. As part of the deal, the city would annex various Midway properties and extend the city limits to include the properties.

Joe Bechtold, owner of Midway Properties LLC., believes the extension and annexation of properties would bring an increase in revenue to Columbia.

"Bringing sewer to midway is a great deal for both the companies that are going to get the sewer but also for the city. It's actually a 15.5 percent return on investment because of the taxes," he said.

However, Ward 3 council member Karl Skala is concerned about the amount of money the city is footing.

"Certainly there will not be a tax contribution until this sewer project is completed," Skala said. "Growth does not pay for itself when it comes to some of these annexations particularly the further you get away from the center of the city."

Voters passed a bond measure in 2013 to fund the extension but the estimated construction price has since risen from $2.6 million to $4.3 million.

In May, the council failed to pass a similar measure that would allow for construction to begin. The vote was 3-3 with council member Clyde Ruffin being the lone absentee.

Skala is looking to the businesses to help cover the difference between initial cost estimates and current estimates.

"I wouldn't mind if there was some good faith negotiation from the Potterfield's and Bechtold's when it came to helping us extend sewer beyond the city limits but there has not been any good faith negotiations. There has not been a dime promised," Skala said.

Skala's concern includes potential "soft" infrastructure down the road which could include police stations and fire stations if there are new developments.

Bechtold, on the other hand, said he believes the city is better equipped to handle sewage than the businesses.

"I believe the city can do a better job of taking care of the sewage that we generate than I can. I would prefer to be a better steward of the environment. That's number one," Bechtold said.

Bechtold also said it was important to him for his business to be a part of the city.

"I want to be a proud part of the city going forward and it will allow us to represent the city on the western edge. It will allow us to expand potentially. All in all it's a great thing for me but also those people in the western area who might want to develop their properties in the future."

Skala is concerned the businesses are using the city to fix an issue that is the businesses problem.

"It's economic gerrymandering," Skala said.

Bechtold believes the return on investment is worth the initial investment by the city.

"A 15.5 percent return is unheard of. Warren Buffet would buy this deal in a New York minute."