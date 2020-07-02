City Council Tackles Lengthy Agenda

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members worked late Monday night to reach a decision on three topics ranging from sewers, to sale taxes and then to business expansions.

The first one was the construction of sewers in the Maple Bluff Subdivision. Most of the residents who spoke on the issue, felt negatively about it, and how the construction will affect property values.

Second on the agenda was the discussion of extending the 1/8% sales tax to state parks for another five years. They estimate it will generate $5 million over the five years. Residents who spoke at the city council meeting were very supportive of the idea. The city council approved the measure and now it heads to the ballot for the November election.

The Columbia City Council unanimously denied Harpo's request to expand it's business to the streets during home football games. Harpo's owners requested to put tables in the streets for more business. However, more than 40 other businesses opposed the proposition and said it was unfair competitively. They said it was legal within the ordinance, but that home football games are not special nor unique enough to close down a street.