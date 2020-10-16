City council talks health order, utilities audit, parking structure safety

1 week 3 days 14 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 8:00:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News
By: Cara Wagner and Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA- Columbia City Council met Monday to discuss topics such as extending the health order, the Finance and Utilities audit and CARES funding. 

The Columbia City Council unanimously passed a resolution that extends the current health order by 14 days. Current restrictions will stay in place.

Director Stephanie Browning of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health presented data to the council.

According to the data, 99 people have been hospitalized in Boone County. One in five hospitalizations were from people under 50 years old according to Browning. The longest stay was 63 days in Boone County.

In addition, Browning noted a lower number of cases currently being administered as compared to the previous few months.

Multiple members had questions about how the health order would work for upcoming football games, including Saturday's away night game against LSU and the upcoming Homecoming game on October 17.

One point that was brought up for extending the health order was a two week period after Mizzou's football game vs. Alabama.

"While the college age cases have dropped, they still make up the majority of new cases," said Browning. "I'd to like to see at least one more incubation period."

"You just keep turning your back on us, and it is time to stop," said one man who owns a local business in Columbia. He wore a sign on his neck that said he had lost $25,000 in income during the pandemic.

Ratifying the proposed legislation allows the the Health Director to extend the current health order for a period of time greater than 21 days. The health orders require businesses to mandate face coverings and practice social distancing. The order also requires restaurants and bars serving alcohol to close at 10:30 p.m

The council also discussed an audit of the Finance and Utilities departments conducted by RubinBrown LLC. This audit was conducted following KOMU Target 8 investigations into millions of dollars in funds that stayed on a spreadsheet, untouched and forgotten because of staff turnover.  

According to a representative from the finance and audit committee, none of their members were called regarding the audit on water and light spending. There were mixed reactions from the council about whether or not the audit, which is currently a draft that will be finalized next Friday, is in-depth enough.

Three areas were found to be "high risk" according to a draft of the audit. These areas were pooled cash, budgeting and water and electrical fund accounting. The audit also provided recommendations for the departments. You can read a draft copy of the audit here.

The next item on the meeting agenda was the proposed addition of safety barriers to the Fifth and Walnut Street municipal parking structure. The proposed barriers come after 7 people have died by suicide at the garage since 2011. The initial budget for the project is $300,000.

The council unanimously passed support for proposed self harm prevention measures at the Fifth and Walnut Street parking garage.

Director David Nichols of the Public Works Department presented a staff report that showed the vast majority of public comments that Director Nichols received are in favor of adding netting and other self harm prevention measures. All public comments that were sent in to the council before the meeting were in favor of the proposed measures.

One public commenter whose brother died by suicide at the parking garage suggested a phone on top of the parking garage.

Director of crisis services for Burrell Behavioral Health also spoke in favor of the measures.

The council discussed utility disconnects, which have recently resumed, at the end of the meeting. A representative speaking on behalf of the city's utility department said they had not yet disconnected anyone. He said lots of people were coming to their offices to pay their bills or figure out a payment plan.

Mayor Brian Treece suggested disconnecting the utilities of businesses that have been non-compliant with the health orders, which garnered mixed support from the council. 

City Manager John Glascock, who Treece said would have control over business utility disconnects, said he would not authorize a business disconnect without going to Treece first.

No council member made any motion in regard to residential or business utility disconnects.

