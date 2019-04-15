City council to discuss Cosmo-Bethel Park improvements

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is set to discuss improvements to the Cosmo-Bethel Park Monday.

According to the press release, the proposed improvements of the park will include:

Tennis court resurfacing : cracks in eight of twelve tennis courts will be filled, and low areas of the courts will be leveled. The tennis court repairs will be a joint project with Columbia Public Schools.

: cracks in eight of twelve tennis courts will be filled, and low areas of the courts will be leveled. The tennis court repairs will be a joint project with Columbia Public Schools. Renovation of the north parking lot : the parking lot consists of 106 parking spaces and four ADA parking spaces. The standard parking lot will be re-striped and the ADA lots converted to concrete surfaces.

: the parking lot consists of 106 parking spaces and four ADA parking spaces. The standard parking lot will be re-striped and the ADA lots converted to concrete surfaces. Construction of a new park entry sign at the north parking lot: the new sign will be made of concrete and similar to signs at the Twins Lakes Recreation Area and Albert-Oakland Park.

Frequent visitor to the park, Nina Karma, said she appreciates any improvement the city hopes to make.

"I ride my bike around regularly, usually in the summer time but with the winter just ending," Karma said. "The roads are really bad, and any improvement the city is willing to take on to improve the park is a good idea."

Karma said the improvements will make the park more attractive.

"Bethel is a place of attraction. Kids come here riding bikes, so it will be nice to have the sidewalks all nice and the roads pothole free," She said.

MU professor Mauro Palmero, a frequent visitor, said he's happy with the current state of the park, but that it could get some improvements.

"Our parks are really safe," he said. "Of course, nothing is perfect, and there's always room for improvement, but overall I am pretty happy at this stage with parks."

If approved, construction will begin summer 2019 with an anticipated completion date of spring 2020.

The improvements are estimated to cost $125,000.

More details on the improvement plan can be found on the city's website.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Council Chamber .