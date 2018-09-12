City Council to Discuss Utility Rate Increase

COLUMBIA - Columbia is considering another utility rate increase, and will debate the issue during a public hearing at Tuesday night's city council meeting.



If passed, Columbia city residents will see a $1 increase in garbage collection charges, a 15 percent increase in sewer rates, a ten percent increase in water charges, and a 3 percent increase in electric rates. Connie Kacprowicz of Columbia Water and Light explained how they decide how much to increase.



"We determine the rates by what it costs to serve the customer," said Kacprowicz, "The overhead, the cost of producing electricity, the cost of getting the water out of the ground and treating it, that type of thing. Those are all things that go into the cost of service, for the rates."



If approved, customers will see an increase of about $2.50 on monthly electric bills.



Kacprowicz said a large portion of the budget is spent on supplying the power, and those rates have increased.

