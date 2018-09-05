City Council to Rule on Natural Gas Station

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will be decided on Tuesday night whether or not to approve building a new compressed natural gas fueling station.

The station would be built at 1900 Lake Ridgeway Drive, on 23,000 square feet of land the city purchased for $309,000.

The city has an agreement with natural gas distributor Clear Energy to build the station.

If Council members agree to build the gas station, there are also plans to add 16 new natural gas city vehicles.

Adding the vehicles would save the city money on diesel fuel costs amd promote the use of more environmental friendly cars and technology.