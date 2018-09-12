City Council Votes for New Bus Purchases

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted tonight to approve the purchase of several new transit vehicles. The total cost of the plan is around $2 million.



The City of Columbia applied for a $2 million dollar federal grant to pay for the new buses in 2010. The "State of Good Repair" program will help to replace the oldest buses on the force.



The new buses will be purchased from Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority. Six buses would be bought in total, including two forty-footers and four thirty-five-footers. Another $47 thousand will be put into additional benches and bus station shelters, as well. The buses are manufactured by Gillig, Inc., a leader in transit bus production.



City officials hope the buses will further encourage Columbians to use public transportation.