City Garage Opening Later Than Expected

COLUMBIA - The new downtown parking garage located between 5th and 6th on Walnut was supposed to open in December, but due to art installation issues it won't open until January 2011. Stuart Keeler, the artist involved with the art project can't finish until aluminum framing is installed, to hold colored glass panels in place.

"And unfortunately U.S. Aluminum that manufactured those frames has gone bankrupt recently,” Assistant City Manager, Tony St. Romaine said.

The city is now looking for a new supplier, for the aluminum frames, until then the garage will remain closed.

"It's a safety issue really. You don't want someone climbing up to the 10th floor and leaning over and falling over and creating severe injuries."

Both stairwells have to be enclosed before the city will open the tower to the public.

The parking garage first fell behind schedule in September. KOMU talked to business owners in the area in September and some said the garage was an eye sore while others wanted the extra parking spaces.

When the garage opens it will have more than 700 spots available for police officers, who now have to park in metered spots on the street, city employees as well as spots for rent and additional metered parking spots for the public. Eventually the garage will also have office spaces.