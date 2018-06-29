City Gives Tips for Homecoming Weekend Travel

COLUMBIA - The city is expecting large crowds this weekend for MU's Homecoming and is encouraging Tiger fans to consider public transportation.

"We've seen a lot of dangerous situations with people parking along busy roads and walking to the game, a lot of traffic congestion around the stadium and we're hoping that people making use of that public transportation will really ease that traffic congestion," said Teresa White, Marketing Specialist for the Columbia Public Works Department.

Columbia Transit will be running before and after the game for $1.50 per ride. White said the buses will travel to and from many area hotels, bars and restaurants. There will also be bus routes to and from the District to the game.

City officials said they hope using public transportation will not only alleviate parking pressure, but also prevent drunk driving.

"The bus routes are also a safe alternative for people wanting to celebrate with the game, before or after," White said.

For fans traveling from out of state, the Hospitality Corp Volunteers will be at the Columbia Regional Airport offering directions and assistance.

"They'll basically meet and greet visitors to Columbia, give them information about ground transportation on how to get to and from hotels," said Drew Brooks, Multi-Modal Manager for Columbia Public Works.

Brooks said the city saw increases in traffic as early as Thursday. Those looking for bus routes can find them on the city website.