City hearing to improve housing and development

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is taking time to hear the housing needs of the community.

A public hearing will take place at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall to consider affordable housing and community development needs to add to the 2021 Annual Action Plan. Any comments received at the hearing will be considered by the Housing and Community Development Commission.

The 2021 Annual Action Plan will be the strategic plan on how the division will spend their money they receive from the federal government.

Discussion topics at the hearing will include affordable housing, economic and workforce development, neighborhood revitalization and stabilization, and community facilities for non-profits.

The Housing Programs Division puts most of its efforts in affordable housing, and manager Randy Cole says he sees a growing need for it. He says the cost of producing affordable housing has been increasing in cities across the country, and wages haven't been able to keep up with the cost.

"When we're talking about affordable housing, it impacts people's lives directly and it's really important that when we're having these discussions and that they're done in public meeting spaces," said Cole. "So that the very people that we're serving know what's being discussed and the very people who are helping us solve the problem know what's being discussed."

Anyone and everyone from the community is welcomed to have their voices heard.