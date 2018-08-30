City hosts block party to help improve community

1 day 2 hours 28 minutes ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News
By: Celine Pence, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A neighborhood block party in Auburn Hills Park set for Wednesday aims to bring residents in the area together. 

The Columbia City Council and the City Manager's Office thought of the block party and tasked Columbia Parks and Recreation with putting it together.

"This is part of a larger-picture event," said Mike Griggs, director of Columbia Parks and Recreation. "It really helps build a community into a really close-knit neighborhood."

The city has three strategic planned neighborhoods where it wants to lessen crime and bring residents together: Douglass Park, Indian Hills Park and Auburn Hills Park. Parks and Recreation already had a block party at Douglass Park this year, and will have one at Indian Hills Park in October. Griggs said the city picked these neighborhoods based on the diverse population within each area.

This is the first time Auburn Hills Park will see this type of event.

"We're going to have a job fair. We're inviting other community organizations to come and show what they can help do," Griggs said. "It's a little more of an all-encompassing party other than just have your kids come down to the park for a fun day. It'll be interesting how it's perceived at each of these three neighborhoods."

The goal of the job fair is to help individuals in Auburn Hills Park find jobs that best fit their skills, schedules and that are close to where they live.

"Economics is a factor in people's ability to thrive. If we can find jobs near where they live, then that's really a great thing," Griggs said. "Just imagine if you didn't have to get in your car or take a bus or ride a bike to work. If you could just walk to work, that means you're more likely to be at work."

Camren Cross, the recreation supervisor at Parks and Recreation, played a part in planning the event. He said the police and fire department will be there if they can.

"We like to have our community reach officers there and, if possible, our beat officers there, so the people in that neighborhood can get a chance to meet them and have a good idea of who's working for them," he said.

Griggs said he sees a block party as a successful method because without community interaction, social structure can fall apart.

"It's a known fact that if you know your neighbors, if you know people down the street, you're going to be a better neighbor yourself," he said. "It makes for a more cohesive neighborhood."

He said a decrease in crime could be a benefit as well.

"If I'm watching out for you, you'll watch out for me," he said. "We all know the more positive activities you have, the least likely you're going to have the negative activities."

Other than the job fair, there will be free food, games and music. It will be at Auburn Hills Park, 5101 Derby Ridge Drive. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia in legal battle over trail land
Columbia in legal battle over trail land
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is taking a nonprofit organization to court over land set aside for a new... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 7:24:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in Continuous News

Phone scammer posing as hotel rewards targets mid-Missouri
Phone scammer posing as hotel rewards targets mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A phone scammer posing as Wyndham hotel rewards is offering all expense-paid trips in exchange for personal information.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6:23:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

"Irreplaceable" photo stolen from iconic pizza joint in Fulton
"Irreplaceable" photo stolen from iconic pizza joint in Fulton
FULTON – The owner of a pizza restaurant in Fulton discovered Wednesday morning a special photo was stolen from his... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

LATEST: Police seek help finding suspect; say drugs involved in deadly shooting
LATEST: Police seek help finding suspect; say drugs involved in deadly shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are asking for the public's help finding the second suspect in Monday's fatal shooting on Sylvan... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 4:51:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Lake changes affect your pocket book
Lake changes affect your pocket book
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Speeding in “no wake" zones, not having the proper number of life jackets and children... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:28:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

STDs are on the rise in mid-Missouri, according to CDC
STDs are on the rise in mid-Missouri, according to CDC
COLUMBIA - 2.3 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia that were diagnosed in 2017. The Centers for Disease Control... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Jefferson City residents worry new Starbucks may increase traffic
Jefferson City residents worry new Starbucks may increase traffic
Jefferson City – The first freestanding Starbucks restaurant is coming to Jefferson City. The lot is located at 505 Missouri... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fulton's Board of Education approves higher property tax
UPDATE: Fulton's Board of Education approves higher property tax
FULTON - In a unanimous vote, the Fulton Board of Education set the operating tax rate to $4.0083 for this... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Meat alternative producers challenge new Missouri law over terminology
Meat alternative producers challenge new Missouri law over terminology
COLUMBIA - A law designed to help clear up any confusion for buyers of meat or meat-like products is now... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Columbia woman arrested in connection with robbery at Landmark Bank on Paris Road
UPDATE: Columbia woman arrested in connection with robbery at Landmark Bank on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia woman Wednesday after the Landmark Bank on Paris Road was robbed. Police say... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 2:36:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: Possible negligence in Missouri boat sinking
Prosecutors: Possible negligence in Missouri boat sinking
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say in court filings that the U.S. Coast Guard found probable cause that... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 2:19:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Crime victims get more, easier assistance under revised compensation program
Crime victims get more, easier assistance under revised compensation program
JEFFERSON CITY - A house bill reforming the Department of Public Safety's Crime Victims' Compensation Program took effect Tuesday. ... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:47:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Judge hears closing arguments in Galloway Sunshine suit
Judge hears closing arguments in Galloway Sunshine suit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge is weighing arguments in a lawsuit alleging that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway allowed... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:32:22 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Fulton house fire blamed on flammable materials near space heater
Fulton house fire blamed on flammable materials near space heater
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department said the cause of Tuesday night's residential fire was accidental, blaming it on combustible... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 12:01:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Hallsville hires new police chief
Hallsville hires new police chief
HALLSVILLE - The City of Hallsville named Andrew Van Hulten as its new chief of police on Tuesday. According... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 11:25:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Two people facing drug charges in Moniteau County
Two people facing drug charges in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two people are in custody after Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in their... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: All lanes now reopened after tractor trailer accident on I-70
UPDATE: All lanes now reopened after tractor trailer accident on I-70
COLUMBIA - As of 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials are reporting all lanes have been reopened on... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 5:54:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

City hosts block party to help improve community
City hosts block party to help improve community
COLUMBIA - A neighborhood block party in Auburn Hills Park set for Wednesday aims to bring residents in the area... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 69°
7am 68°
8am 68°
9am 70°