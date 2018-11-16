City Manager Names Acting Convention and Visitors Bureau Director

COLUMBIA - City Manager Bill Watkins has named Amy Schneider as the new acting director of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). The appointment occurred as a result of former director Lorah Steiner leaving the post for a position in Florida.

Watkins said that Schneider's four years' experience with the CVB qualify her for the position.

"I will depend on Amy's steady hand in this key position as we continue to recruit and select a permanent bureau director," Watkins said. "CVB is a gateway to the community, and I know she will keep the welcome mat out."

Schneider has 16 years in the hospitality business, and became employed with the CVB in 2007 as a sales manager.

"The Convention and Visitors Bureau has a strong team," Schneider said. "I am confident that the outstanding service that's come to be expected of us will continue during this transitional period."

Schneider's salary will increase by $30,000 during her appointment as acting director.