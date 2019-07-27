City manager presents FY 2020 budget proposal

COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 to the mayor, city council members and the public Friday morning.

The anticipated 2020 budget is expected to be more than $484 million. However, funding and revenue are expected to come in under $455 million, creating a shortfall of more than $29 million.

"This proposed budget is defined primarily by taking care of core services and balancing the expectations of a full-service city," said Glascock.

Retaining employees who are fairly compensated, providing essential core services, and finding the right mix of revenues to pay for those services were among the most pressing challenges Glascock mentioned.

In his proposal, Glascock is recommending a net increase in staff of 3 full-time equivalent positions.

He said his recommendations are based on four goals: focusing on operational excellence through employees, increase in fair compensation, stem growing staff turnover and continuing progress on the city council's Strategic Plan goals.

"In fiscal year 2020, I recommend aiming most of our investment straight at the bulls eye of operational excellence," said Glascock.

The City Council will continue to use the 2016-2019 Strategic Plan as a guiding document for operational excellence, social equity, public safety, and infrastructure as they transition into 2020.

However, Glascock stressed the importance of public safety, which comprises the largest portion of the budget. The police department is the highest funded part of the general fund department with $24 million.

Columbia citizen Todd Haenisch said it's necessary for everyone to have a sense of community.

"There are people in this town that don't leave their home, and there's a fear that someone could just walk into your home," said Haenisch.

The first public hearing on the budget is set for August 19.