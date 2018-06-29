City Manager Proposes Columbia Budget

The increase will come from higher utility bills. Trash rates will rise $1.75 a month, sewer rates 3%, water 9%, and electricity 7%. That means an average increase of $8.09 per month per customer.

"Columbia's utilities and their rates remain competitive," said Watkins. "And I think, if you go through the budget document itself, there are some discussions about how we fare with what I think is our competition and we fare well."

Watkins proposed no increase in property or city sales taxes for fiscal 2007, which starts Oct. 1.