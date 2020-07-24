City manager talks community policing, Columbia reverend responds

COLUMBIA — Columbia reverend James Gray has thoughts on the city's new plan for community policing.

"We need to put money into organizations and groups that's going to go and meet the challenge of people," Gray said. "We have trained [police] to be officers, and being an officer you gotta be a counselor, you gotta be a preacher, you gotta be a mother, father, teacher. They got so much on their plates."

City manager John Glascock said during Columbia's 2021 fiscal year budget meeting that the Columbia Police Department is going through major changes.

"National attention to issues surrounded policing and legislation have increased focus on policing policy and practice," Glascock said.

He also said that the Community Outreach Unit (COU) is being reformed to have subdivided beats for the staff, a plan that was presented to Columbia City Council last December.

"I think our outreach unit is a great success in our community," Gray said. "We actually need to train all of our officers to know how to do that."

Glascock said that the COU will consist of one sergeant and six officers and will be evaluated by criteria that support community policing.

Glascock also announced a mental health collaboration with CPD that will work with the community for help in developing a program.

"A team of mental health professionals is available to respond to calls for service or co-responders, in which a specially trained officer and a mental health professional respond together to calls for service related to mental health," Glascock said.

Overall, Gray said he is happy with the idea of this collaboration, but says there is still room for concern.

"I think it's a great idea, but I think it's going to be awhile to really work the kinks out to see if that's what we really need." "When we look at mental illness, we gotta be careful in what we are saying and what we want to accomplish." "I've been in situations where counselors have made it worse because this is not what they needed," he said.

Glascock also said CPD will be in charge of parking enforcement for the fiscal year of 2021.

"This will further aid in community policing by increasing police staff in the downtown area," he said.

Gray said he doesn't know if this is a good idea to have more police downtown as opposed to other parts of the city.

"This is called Boone County," Gray said. "What will our officers do downtown because if they get an emergency call they gotta leave downtown and respond somewhere else, which could be 15 or 20 minutes."

Gray said he just wants to see what he thinks is real, long-lasting change.

"Putting money in the right hands should happen, but let's not be too quick and put it in the wrong hand because a lot of the same old groups are getting this money and I'm not seeing any results of what they are doing," he said.