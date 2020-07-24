City manager talks community policing, Columbia reverend responds

9 hours 5 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 2:35:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News
By: Grace Witham, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — Columbia reverend James Gray has thoughts on the city's new plan for community policing. 

"We need to put money into organizations and groups that's going to go and meet the challenge of people," Gray said. "We have trained [police] to be officers, and being an officer you gotta be a counselor, you gotta be a preacher, you gotta be a mother, father, teacher. They got so much on their plates."

City manager John Glascock said during Columbia's 2021 fiscal year budget meeting that the Columbia Police Department is going through major changes.

"National attention to issues surrounded policing and legislation have increased focus on policing policy and practice," Glascock said.

He also said that the Community Outreach Unit (COU) is being reformed to have subdivided beats for the staff, a plan that was presented to Columbia City Council last December.

"I think our outreach unit is a great success in our community," Gray said. "We actually need to train all of our officers to know how to do that."

Glascock said that the COU will consist of one sergeant and six officers and will be evaluated by criteria that support community policing.

Glascock also announced a mental health collaboration with CPD that will work with the community for help in developing a program.

"A team of mental health professionals is available to respond to calls for service or co-responders, in which a specially trained officer and a mental health professional respond together to calls for service related to mental health," Glascock said.

Overall, Gray said he is happy with the idea of this collaboration, but says there is still room for concern.

"I think it's a great idea, but I think it's going to be awhile to really work the kinks out to see if that's what we really need." "When we look at mental illness, we gotta be careful in what we are saying and what we want to accomplish." "I've been in situations where counselors have made it worse because this is not what they needed," he said.

Glascock also said CPD will be in charge of parking enforcement for the fiscal year of 2021.

"This will further aid in community policing by increasing police staff in the downtown area," he said.

Gray said he doesn't know if this is a good idea to have more police downtown as opposed to other parts of the city.

"This is called Boone County," Gray said. "What will our officers do downtown because if they get an emergency call they gotta leave downtown and respond somewhere else, which could be 15 or 20 minutes."

Gray said he just wants to see what he thinks is real, long-lasting change.

"Putting money in the right hands should happen, but let's not be too quick and put it in the wrong hand because a lot of the same old groups are getting this money and I'm not seeing any results of what they are doing," he said.

More News

Grid
List

Community members rise up to Unite Columbia
Community members rise up to Unite Columbia
COLUMBIA- Community members gathered at the Armory parking lot in Downtown Columbia to speak and look for change within the... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 8:52:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Community protests for Hannah Fizer; waits for answers
Community protests for Hannah Fizer; waits for answers
SEDALIA - Twenty-five-year-old Hannah Fizer was shot and killed five weeks ago by a Sheriff's deputy at a traffic stop... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Changes to Columbias solid waste utility could include roll carts
Changes to Columbias solid waste utility could include roll carts
COLUMBIA —There will be significant changes to solid waste management in the upcoming fiscal year. During a news conference Friday... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 6:17:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Daniel Boone Regional Library gets patrons online with $50,000 grant
Daniel Boone Regional Library gets patrons online with $50,000 grant
COLUMBIA — Daniel Boone Regional Library received a $50,000 grant from the Missouri State Library to purchase new wireless hotspots.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Eight layoffs, 36 furloughs at MU this week, but custodial jobs retained
Eight layoffs, 36 furloughs at MU this week, but custodial jobs retained
COLUMBIA — MU laid off eight employees and furloughed 36 this week, but retained roughly 250 custodial positions for the... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 4:29:02 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Hy-Vee, shoppers comment on decision not to require masks in stores
Hy-Vee, shoppers comment on decision not to require masks in stores
COLUMBIA — Hy-Vee won't turn away customers who don't wear masks. Hy-Vee launched the "Mask It Up to Shut... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 3:36:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

City manager talks community policing, Columbia reverend responds
City manager talks community policing, Columbia reverend responds
COLUMBIA — Columbia reverend James Gray has thoughts on the city's new plan for community policing. "We need to... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 2:35:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Police investigating suspicious incident in west Columbia
Police investigating suspicious incident in west Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened early Friday afternoon in a west Columbia neighborhood. The... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 2:34:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Glascock's 2021 budget cuts jobs, shifts policing and solid waste strategies
Glascock's 2021 budget cuts jobs, shifts policing and solid waste strategies
COLUMBIA —Columbia's financial picture looks grim for 2021. City Manager John Glascock in a Friday morning... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 2:11:13 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Coworking space hosts a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri
Coworking space hosts a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- Campus Coworking Space hosted a lemonade stand with baked goods to celebrate the one year anniversary of rebuilding... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 2:11:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

WATCH: President Trump talks COVID-19, drug prices
WATCH: President Trump talks COVID-19, drug prices
More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 2:01:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in Continuous News

Fulton Public Schools announce 'Return to Learn' plan
Fulton Public Schools announce 'Return to Learn' plan
FULTON - The Fulton Public School released its 'Return to Learn' plan on Friday morning. Its goal? Return to in-person... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 10:36:00 AM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Columbia city manager to present 2021 budget Friday morning
Columbia city manager to present 2021 budget Friday morning
COLUMBIA- City Manager John Glascock will present the annual budget message and recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year at 10... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 8:28:00 AM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 25 new cases
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 25 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 4:08:00 AM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Man given time served for threatening Missouri senator
Man given time served for threatening Missouri senator
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was sentenced to time served and probation after pleading guilty Thursday... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 9:10:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

MU Faculty Council questions UM System president
MU Faculty Council questions UM System president
COLUMBIA - UM System president Mun Choi met with questions from faculty during an MU Faculty Council meeting Thursday, questions... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Utility bills higher this summer over last year
Utility bills higher this summer over last year
COLUMBIA- Some are noticing higher utility bills this month compared to the past few months, with even bigger increases compared... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:37:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
12am 80°
1am 80°
2am 78°
3am 77°