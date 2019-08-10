City moves forward with development of Missouri State Penitentiary

4 days 1 hour 41 minutes ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 1:57:00 PM CDT August 06, 2019 in News
By: Maggie Madro, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - Groups involved in the development of the historic Missouri State Penitentiary met Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the process.

The state of Missouri sold 31.28 acres of the Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) to Jefferson City in 2018. Now the city has four developers that will come up with proposals for what to do with the space. Those developers include Americo Life, Jefferson City Vision Partners, Farmer Companies and Chesterfield Hotels paired with Arcturis, Peckham Architecture and Central Missouri Profession Services.

"Since then (2018) the city and state have been working toward finding a developer to redevelop the area and turn it back to a useful purpose," Jefferson City Counselor Ryan Moehlman said.

Moehlman added there is a lot of potential for what can be created in that area. 

"It could range anywhere from residential uses, to office uses, commercial uses, hotel convention centers is something a lot of people are thinking about for that area," Moehlman said. "So the possibilities are really kind of up in the air and endless. So I'm just excited to see what the developers propose."

The prison has been closed since 2004 but offers guided tours to help generate revenue for the state and keep the history alive. Right now no tours are being offered due to storm damage from the May 22 tornado.

The Communications and Film Manager for the Jefferson City Convention and Visitor Bureau, Brittney Mormann, said last year the prison generated $2.5 million dollars for Jefferson City. She said that as of right now the area the city owns does not generate any profit. 

Moehlman said the area owned by the city will be developed so that it can also generate a profit and be enjoyed by residents and tourists.

"I want something that is going to be useful not only for visitors to Jefferson City but also to the people that live here so something that has enough to offer everyone that wants to enjoy the area," Moehlman said.

Once developers have submitted a complete proposal they will be compensated up to $10,000. The next step will be for the city to pick a proposal and move forward with it. Moehlman said this is likely happen by spring of 2020.

The portion the city owns is mostly surrounded by the prison walls as well as the building referred to as the Old Shoe Factory. 

The Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau tourism tax will pay the possible $40 thousand to those developers. 

More News

Grid
List

Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will have it's grand opening on Saturday at 10 AM in its... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Black & Women Owned Contractor & Business Expo to help aspiring entrepreneurs
Black & Women Owned Contractor & Business Expo to help aspiring entrepreneurs
COLUMBIA - The Black & Women Owned Contractor and Business Expo strives to help people on the job hunt and... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 4:33:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who might be at risk. ... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney announced 20-year-old Dimitriy N. Andreychenko from Springfield is facing a charge... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Family of Melissa Peskey creates GoFundMe Page for $10,000 reward
Family of Melissa Peskey creates GoFundMe Page for $10,000 reward
COOPER COUNTY - The family of Melissa Peskey, a Sioux Falls mother who was shot and killed while driving through... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics commission Friday indicating the formation of a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:39:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:38:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
CLAYTON (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

After Springfield scare, law expert breaks down Missouri's open carry laws
After Springfield scare, law expert breaks down Missouri's open carry laws
COLUMBIA - An incident in which a man carrying a firearm was arrested at a Walmart in Missouri on Thursday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:02:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football fans can now continue the tailgating experience inside the stadium. On Friday, the university announced... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 12:16:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia
Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Thursday in the north part of the city. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 10:01:34 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70
UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers released the name of the man who died in the early Friday morning crash on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 8:00:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will reduce one direction of Highway 54 to one lane as it performs routine maintenance --... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:03:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Over 500 without power in Miller County
Over 500 without power in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY — 545 customers were without power in Miller County Thursday night. The Miller County Sheriff's Office said... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 10:23:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Advocates push for sidewalk near Moberly schools
Advocates push for sidewalk near Moberly schools
MOBERLY - An advocacy group in Moberly is pushing for a sidewalk on Kwix Road and Pig-N-Bun Road, near the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 7:07:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in two-county chase, gunfire exchange identified
UPDATE: Suspect in two-county chase, gunfire exchange identified
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Police have identified the man who died following a car chase and gunfire exchange near New Bloomfield... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 4:47:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
4pm 92°
5pm 90°
6pm 89°
7pm 87°