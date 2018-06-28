City Museum Marks 10th Year

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One of the most popular attractions in downtown St. Louis is marking its tenth year. An anniversary party is planned at 7:30 p.m. this evening for the City Museum and the man who founded it, sculptor Bob Cassilly. The event takes place at the museum. The 600-thousand-square-foot museum is called a mix of a children's playground, funhouse and architectural marvel. It draws 700-thousand visitors annually.